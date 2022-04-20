Overview of Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD

Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bulsara works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.