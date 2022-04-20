Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulsara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD
Overview of Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD
Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bulsara's Office Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-8080MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Bulsara a gifted surgeon, he is so compassionate, understanding of his patients fears, concerns. He handled 2 surgeries with skill and exceptional knowledge. He is viewed by the medical staff with the upmost of respect. He saved my life. I could never express my gratitude.
About Dr. Ketan Bulsara, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780888529
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulsara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulsara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulsara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulsara has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulsara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulsara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulsara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulsara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulsara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.