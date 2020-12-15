See All Podiatrists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM

Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. 

Dr. Dalsania works at Universal Foot & Leg Clinic in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dalsania's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ndem Ndem Universal Foot & Leg Clinic
    1911 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 653-5544
  2. 2
    St. Francis Columbus Specialty Clinic
    705 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 322-7884
  3. 3
    St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 596-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Dalsania at Columbus Clinic for the past few years. He is always friendly, professional, and responsive to my questions and concerns. I have several foot issues due to almost 40 years as a Type 1 diabetic, and he has always helped me explore different treatment options. I ended up having surgery earlier this year, and he was patient with my many questions and helpful through the entire process. His staff is also friendly and professional. Whenever I've had to call the office for anything, they actually answer the phone and either take care of whatever I need or get back to me right away. Dr Dalsania and his staff have been a great addition to my overall diabetes care team!
    Beth — Dec 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM
    About Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891794459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dalsania has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalsania works at Universal Foot & Leg Clinic in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dalsania’s profile.

    Dr. Dalsania has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalsania. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalsania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalsania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalsania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

