Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM
Dr. Ketan Dalsania, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Ndem Ndem Universal Foot & Leg Clinic1911 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-5544
St. Francis Columbus Specialty Clinic705 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Dalsania at Columbus Clinic for the past few years. He is always friendly, professional, and responsive to my questions and concerns. I have several foot issues due to almost 40 years as a Type 1 diabetic, and he has always helped me explore different treatment options. I ended up having surgery earlier this year, and he was patient with my many questions and helpful through the entire process. His staff is also friendly and professional. Whenever I've had to call the office for anything, they actually answer the phone and either take care of whatever I need or get back to me right away. Dr Dalsania and his staff have been a great addition to my overall diabetes care team!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1891794459
Dr. Dalsania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalsania has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalsania. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalsania.
