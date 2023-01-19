Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD
Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Baroda Medical College - Baroda India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Doshi's Office Locations
1
Lady Lake13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 574-6826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 574-6824
3
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6825
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doshi and staff are kind and compassionate. Everything gets done that needs to get done. I feel I am getting solid quality care and attention at each visit.
About Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis MN
- Our Lady - Mercy - New York NY
- Our Lady - Mercy - New York NY
- Baroda Medical College - Baroda India
