Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD
Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Goswami's Office Locations
North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 252-2373
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 175, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr very courteous and care much about is patients.
About Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goswami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goswami has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goswami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.