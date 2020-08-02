See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD

Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Goswami works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goswami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 252-2373
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC
    758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 175, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 339-1387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Ketan Goswami, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518055854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
