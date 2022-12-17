Overview of Dr. Ketan Kapadia, MD

Dr. Ketan Kapadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kapadia works at Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, South Pasadena, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.