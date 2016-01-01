Overview of Dr. Ketan Patel, MD

Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at UT Physicians Pediatrics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Dysplasia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.