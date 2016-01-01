Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Pediatric Specialists - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-6516
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104146117
Education & Certifications
- University Texas Houston
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Congenital Renal Dysplasia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.