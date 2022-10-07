Overview of Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS

Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They completed their residency with University of Maryland



Dr. Patel works at North Memorial Health Cancer Center in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.