Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS
Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They completed their residency with University of Maryland
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Cancer Center3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
-
2
North Memorial Health Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Ucare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is a doctor in a teaching clinic who oversaw my treatment by Dr. Anderson. Both physicians were clear in their communications, informing me of biopsy plans and potential future options. My anxiety was greatly relieved in talking with them.
About Dr. Ketan Patel, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1225233679
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.