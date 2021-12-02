Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Locations
Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-4792Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
Arizona Associates for Reprodcutive Health8573 E Princess Dr Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 946-9900
Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health3885 S Val Vista Dr Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 946-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mayo Clinic
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel and his staff are amazing! They are super organized with appointments. After you go into a room they see you very quickly. He is super thorough and helped us get pregnant with twins. They are five months old now and we couldn’t be happier with our experience. I would 100% recommend Dr. Patel and his office to my loved ones and friends.
About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1538116819
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.