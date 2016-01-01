Overview

Dr. Ketankumar Sheth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Holy Spirit Cardiology in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.