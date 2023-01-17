Overview of Dr. Ketan Tolia, MD

Dr. Ketan Tolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Tolia works at Diabetic Center in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.