Overview of Dr. Ketul Chauhan, MD

Dr. Ketul Chauhan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Chauhan works at Premier Heart And Vascular Center in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.