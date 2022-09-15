See All Interventional Cardiologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Keval Shah, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keval Shah, MD

Dr. Keval Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA and Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 304, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Auburn
    205 10th St Ne, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Bonney Lake
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Congenital Heart Defects
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Christe — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    About Dr. Keval Shah, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689839631
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

