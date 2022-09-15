Dr. Keval Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keval Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keval Shah, MD
Dr. Keval Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S Ste 304, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Auburn205 10th St Ne, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Bonney Lake9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank goodness Dr Keval Shah was working when the medics brought me to the ER. He did everything right according to all I’ve read about my rare arterial dissections! I am so thankful for his care! I’ve read some reviews and I don’t understand what kind of experience they had because Dr Shah was so very attentive! He always listened carefully and answered my questions, sometimes repeatedly, until I understood. He never rushed me, was always quick to enter our appointments and took his time. In addition to my in-person care, he was very quick to answer my questions or concerns through My Chart. His staff is very friendly and very competent. I would still be seeing him if I didn’t move out of state. Even with the move, he took time to research and ask his colleagues for a good cardiologist to refer me to in my new state. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Keval Shah for attentive cardiac care.
About Dr. Keval Shah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1689839631
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
