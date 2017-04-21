Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Iron Mountain, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Bellin Behavior Health Iron Mountain440 Woodward Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Directions (920) 965-0345
Oscar G. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center325 E H St, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Directions (920) 965-0345
Allergy Clinic-green Bay141 Siegler St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 965-0345
New Dermatology Group Ltd3059 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 965-0345
After having a biopsy in my MD's office, I was referred to Dr. Lewis. He and his assistant were very professional! They removed a basal cell carsinoma off my abdomen. It was a pain free procedure. I would definately refer friends or family to Dr. Lewis!
- Dermatopathology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
