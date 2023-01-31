Overview of Dr. Keven Tagdiri, MD

Dr. Keven Tagdiri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Tagdiri works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.