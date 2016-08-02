See All Hematologists in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

Hematology
Overview of Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx

Dr. Patel works at Centra Health Inc in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Administrative Physical along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Centra Health Inc
    1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 (434) 200-5925
    Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab
    3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 (434) 200-5925
    Lynchburg Hematology Oncology Clinic Inc.
    1701 Thomson Dr Ste 200, Lynchburg, VA 24501 (434) 200-5925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
  • Centra Southside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Administrative Physical

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Administrative Physical
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pharyngitis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Urinary Stones
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Lymphoma
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Cryoglobulinemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graft vs Host Disease
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Heartburn
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphocytosis
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Mal
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 02, 2016
    Dr. Patel saw our 85 yo mother for anemia. He was extremely kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable. He took time to explain and discuss all aspects of her condition, reason for testing, and plans going forward. I would highly recommend him without reservation.
    About Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1609066216
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
    • Michigan State University
    • Medical Oncology
