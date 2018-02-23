See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ewa Beach, HI
Dr. Kevin Adams, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Adams, MD

Dr. Kevin Adams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Adams works at Ewa Beach Medical Clinic in Ewa Beach, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

    Arnold Seid MD
    91-902 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 209, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 689-7944
    Urgent Care Clinic of Waikiki LLC
    2155 Kalakaua Ave Ste 308, Honolulu, HI 96815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 871-7772
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr Kevin Adams became my doctor about 2 years ago. I had many health issues when I first visited his office. I was impressed right away by his professional and respectful manner. He is a commom sense , caring professional who will ensure you are on the right track to a healthier life. He assessed my health , ordered tests as needed, arranged for a top notch surgeon for a shoulder replacement that I badly needed, and gave me good solid advise, that I followed since I trust him and highly res
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Adams, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275640567
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

