Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Adams, MD
Dr. Kevin Adams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Arnold Seid MD91-902 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 209, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 689-7944
Urgent Care Clinic of Waikiki LLC2155 Kalakaua Ave Ste 308, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 871-7772Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday9:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kevin Adams became my doctor about 2 years ago. I had many health issues when I first visited his office. I was impressed right away by his professional and respectful manner. He is a commom sense , caring professional who will ensure you are on the right track to a healthier life. He assessed my health , ordered tests as needed, arranged for a top notch surgeon for a shoulder replacement that I badly needed, and gave me good solid advise, that I followed since I trust him and highly res
About Dr. Kevin Adams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275640567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
