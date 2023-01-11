See All Neurosurgeons in Pooler, GA
Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD

Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pooler, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Ammar works at Neurological Institute of Savannah in Pooler, GA with other offices in Jesup, GA, Savannah, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ammar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Care Bluffton
    101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste 320, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5736
  2. 2
    Heart Care Bluffton
    370 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5730
  3. 3
    Heart Care Bluffton
    101 W Mulberry Blvd Ste 100, Savannah, GA 31407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0996
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Heart Care Bluffton
    1213 Merchant Way Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5738
  5. 5
    Neurological Institute of Savannah PC
    4 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Ammar listens and is attentive to his patients. Today we made a plan that was equally agreeable and within the scope of my physical needs. Great bedside manner and listens to his patients!
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023123932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

