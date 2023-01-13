See All Orthodontists in Sparks, NV
Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sparks, NV. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Andrews works at Kevin J Andrews D D S M S in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin J. Andrews, D.D.S., M.S.
    2125 Green Vista Dr Ste 104, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 501-6400
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Braces Debanding Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Health System
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Dental Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1811388184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at Kevin J Andrews D D S M S in Sparks, NV. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

