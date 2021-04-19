Dr. Antonio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Antonio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Antonio, MD
Dr. Kevin Antonio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University.
Dr. Antonio's Office Locations
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 499-2714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Primary Care Doctor for 10+ years. He is nice, professional and attentive during doctor visits. I feel he likes to give me natural ways of improving my conditions (pre-diabetes, pre-hypertension) before putting me on meds. He encourages me to lose weight, exercise and watch my diet as a way to improve/treat my conditions. Then if it's still not improving, he puts me on meds. He's not a "give you a pill for everything kinda doctor." He is also very personable and has a great sense of humor. Great doctor overall!!
About Dr. Kevin Antonio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770760951
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonio.
