Dr. Kevin Arce, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Arce, MD
Dr. Kevin Arce, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Arce in January of 2020. He and his staff were extremely sensitive to my needs and treated me the most respectfully of all the doctors I have seen in my life. Dr. Arce performed an outpatient procedure in his office and at each step of the process he asked if I was in pain and if I wanted to continue. I felt valued and cared for by him and his staff. He worked confidently and expertly, yet gently. Following an oral surgery in 2015, I had no inflammation at all. I strongly recommend Dr. Arce as an exemplary physician.
About Dr. Kevin Arce, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arce accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.
