Dr. Kevin Art, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Affiliated Urologists, Central Phoenix5133 N Central Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-0608
Glendale - Breast Surgery & High Risk Breast Clinic6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1600B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 20940 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (602) 264-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My 67 year old prostate is roughly 3x too large and presented serious problems with urination. I decided to go with the laser to solve the problem. I can say that everything works as it should if not better. To put it in terms men understand, I can make the water in the toilet foam again.
- Urology
- English
- 1487775797
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Urology
