Dr. Kevin Ault, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ault, MD
Dr. Kevin Ault, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Ault's Office Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ault is great- helped me determine the best contraception for my situation (migraines with aura- contraindicated for most hormonal BC) when I was getting ready to start a medication that required I use two forms of BC. Very knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Kevin Ault, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922044528
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Med Ctr
- Ohio State University
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ault has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ault. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.