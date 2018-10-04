Overview of Dr. Kevin Aurori, MD

Dr. Kevin Aurori, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Aurori works at Ridge Orthopedic Group PA in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.