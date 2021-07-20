Dr. Kevin Bailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bailey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Dentistry.
Locations
Dr. Kevin Bailey411 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 202-7208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey has been my dentist for many years. I get regular cleanings about every six months at his office. I haven’t had a cavity or any other dental issue in over fifteen years. Great dentist as well as an awesome staff! Recommended!
About Dr. Kevin Bailey, DDS
- Dentistry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1639388846
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.