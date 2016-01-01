Dr. Kevin Baill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Baill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Baill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Landmark Medical Center.
Locations
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6663
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Landmark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Baill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114939170
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyn Hosp/Ny Presbyn Hosp
- St Vincent Catholic MC
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Addiction Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.