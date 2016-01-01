Overview

Dr. Kevin Baill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Landmark Medical Center.



Dr. Baill works at Butler Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Opioid Dependence and Opioid Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.