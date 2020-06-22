Dr. Kevin Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Banks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.
Ohiohealth Genetic Counseling500 Thomas Ln Ste 2D, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-2870
- 2 4439 STATE ROUTE 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4370
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
Excellent results by Dr. Banks. He was professional and Down to earth in explaining the procedure and biopsy. Thank you Doc.
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
