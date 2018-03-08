Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD
Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Barlog works at
Dr. Barlog's Office Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 631-9600
Gastroenterology462 Grider St Ste 132, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr barlog is the best urologist I have ever seen. I have total trust in him. He is knowledgeable,compassionate,easy to talk to,and spends time list ening to patient concerns. He explains things well,and will do procedures when he sees necessary,unlike other urologists who seem too cut happy.he recognizes when immediate intervention is necessary,and considerate of patient comfort/discomfort issues.
About Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlog accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlog has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlog.
