Overview of Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD

Dr. Kevin Barlog, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Barlog works at Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.