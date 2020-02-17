Overview of Dr. Kevin Barton, MD

Dr. Kevin Barton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.