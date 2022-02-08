Overview of Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD

Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Edinburgh



Dr. Basralian works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.