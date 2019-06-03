See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Kevin Bays, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Bays, MD

Dr. Kevin Bays, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Bays works at Louisville Behavioral Health System in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bays' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Behavioral Health System
    3430 Newburg Rd Ste 212, Louisville, KY 40218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 454-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Bays, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386695831
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bays works at Louisville Behavioral Health System in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bays’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

