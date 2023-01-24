Dr. Kevin Belasco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Belasco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Belasco, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Belasco works at
Locations
-
1
Blue Harbor Dermatology, Newport Beach. CA1501 Superior Ave Ste 115, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 640-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belasco?
Went so many dermatologists with no improvements then my new PCP referred me to Dr. Belasco. After many years of struggling, he immediately knows what that is. He gave me different diagnosis and treatments than other dermatologists and all cleared up after 2 weeks. Thank you, Dr. Belasco!
About Dr. Kevin Belasco, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578736724
Education & Certifications
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belasco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belasco accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belasco works at
Dr. Belasco has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belasco speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Belasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.