Dr. Kevin Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Bell, MD
Dr. Kevin Bell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Juan C. Baez MD LLC10 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 226-5654
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell has been my primary care physician for quite some time and he is outstanding. He once drove up from LBI on a holiday weekend to make sure I was informed of a condition which needed immediate hospital attention. His connections, diagnosis and recommendations are amazing. Thank you Dr. Bell. You are the BEST!
About Dr. Kevin Bell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1639293244
Education & Certifications
- Wisc Hosps
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
