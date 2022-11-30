Dr. Kevin Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7707 N University Dr Ste 106, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-4206
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For starters, I LOVE humans actually answer the phone. So nice to speak to humans that are extremely friendly and helpful! As far as Dr Bender; he actually listened to my concerns and responded to all my questions. A doctor with a sense of humor, albeit it a little dry at times but hey....
About Dr. Kevin Bender, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922010008
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
