Dr. Kevin Berlin, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Berlin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Alma, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.
Locations
Gratiot Family Practice PC160 E Warwick Dr, Alma, MI 48801 Directions (989) 466-3621
Midmichigan Medical Offices - Clare Cardiology & Heart Failure Clinic602 Beech St Ste 2210, Clare, MI 48617 Directions (989) 802-8415
Midmichigan Medical Center- Gratiot300 E Warwick Dr, Alma, MI 48801 Directions (989) 466-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Berlin since he was a extern at riverside hospital so I seen all of his training. He was trained by the best cardiologist in the state of Michigan by Dr Joseph Rogers. Dr Berlin has very good bedside manners he listens and he treats his patients like they are family. Dr Berlin is great.
About Dr. Kevin Berlin, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.