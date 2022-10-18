Dr. Kevin Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Berman, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Locations
Northside Plastic Surgery1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 664-5225
Phillip K. Robb M.d. PC3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg C, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 664-5225
Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases327 Dahlonega St Ste 1501, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 844-1902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Berman is extremely competent and explains everything clearly. He does it in a manner that gives you a feeling that he cares with wit and charm that makes the visit rather pleasant or as pleasant as a Doctor's Appointment can be. His staff and office are pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Kevin Berman, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336118983
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
