Dr. Kevin Berning, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Berning, MD

Dr. Kevin Berning, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Berning works at PARKVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit
    11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-1000
  2. 2
    Parkview Regional Medical Center - Plastic Surgery
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 28, 2017
    Dr. Berning is a professional and very understanding of your situation and prognosis. He has never been to busy to help you understand any of your concerns. A very positive experience.....especially when your world has been turned up side down......Dr Berning and his staff pull you through situations to success.
    Linda NORRIS in Ft Wayne, IN — Apr 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Berning, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Berning, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164423620
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Davies Med Center
    Residency
    • SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Berning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berning works at PARKVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Berning’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

