Overview of Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD

Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at North Vista Hospital LLC in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

