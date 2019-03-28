Dr. Kevin Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Berry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Kevin J. Berry MD380 Merrimack St Ste 2D, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 794-0234
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time with patient Follows up on discussions Patient, patient, patient
About Dr. Kevin Berry, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1487653861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.