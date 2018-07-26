Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Prentice Women's Hospital250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-4720
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Excellent and competent surgeon. Had an overall amazing experience for my lumpectomy procedure.
About Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356338883
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
