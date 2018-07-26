Overview

Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bethke works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.