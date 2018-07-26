See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bethke works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Prentice Women's Hospital
    250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 472-4720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 26, 2018
    Excellent and competent surgeon. Had an overall amazing experience for my lumpectomy procedure.
    LWO — Jul 26, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356338883
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Internship
    • University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bethke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bethke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bethke works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bethke’s profile.

    Dr. Bethke has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bethke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

