Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Beyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Beyer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Beyer works at
Locations
-
1
Gull Road1535 Gull Rd Ste 105, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 385-9900
-
2
Digestive Health Center3770 Capital Ave SW Ste B, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 441-1776
-
3
Nephrology Center Westside Div of Para6565 W Main St Ste C, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 372-1580
- 4 7901 Angling Rd Ste 2, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beyer?
professional, makes you feel at ease. sense of humor. mellow.
About Dr. Kevin Beyer, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013970383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer works at
Dr. Beyer has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.