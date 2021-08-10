See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD

Urology
2.8 (58)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD

Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bigelow works at Ironwood Physicians, P.C./ Ironwood Urology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bigelow's Office Locations

    Ahwatukee and Chandler locations, Gilbert location coming soon
    15920 S 48th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 961-2323
    690 E Warner Rd Bldg 5, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 664-0261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Lesion Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Dr Bigelow treated me for prostate cancer with a robotically assisted radical prostatectomy. Before choosing surgery, Dr Bigelow went through the different treatment options, explaining the pros and cons of each and answering questions I and my wife had. A combination of the biopsy results and family history made surgery the logical option. Learning you have cancer is never a fun thing, but Dr Bigelow helped put our minds at ease and made us confident in choosing surgery. It's now more than a year after surgery, and I have absolutely no regrets. My recovery has been excellent, with virtually no incontinence after only a few days, and recovery of other functionality over the past year. I credit my recovery and positive outcome to Dr Bigelow's significant surgical skills.
    — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932378700
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigelow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigelow has seen patients for Polyuria, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

