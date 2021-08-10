Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD
Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bigelow works at
Dr. Bigelow's Office Locations
Ahwatukee and Chandler locations, Gilbert location coming soon15920 S 48th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2323
- 2 690 E Warner Rd Bldg 5, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 664-0261
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bigelow treated me for prostate cancer with a robotically assisted radical prostatectomy. Before choosing surgery, Dr Bigelow went through the different treatment options, explaining the pros and cons of each and answering questions I and my wife had. A combination of the biopsy results and family history made surgery the logical option. Learning you have cancer is never a fun thing, but Dr Bigelow helped put our minds at ease and made us confident in choosing surgery. It's now more than a year after surgery, and I have absolutely no regrets. My recovery has been excellent, with virtually no incontinence after only a few days, and recovery of other functionality over the past year. I credit my recovery and positive outcome to Dr Bigelow's significant surgical skills.
About Dr. Kevin Bigelow, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Chicago
Dr. Bigelow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigelow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigelow works at
Dr. Bigelow has seen patients for Polyuria, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.