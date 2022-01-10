Overview of Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD

Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.