Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD

Urology
4.7 (37)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD

Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

Dr. Blumenthal works at Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinic in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blumenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinic
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 412, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 841-6005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Hypogonadism
Hydrocele
Polyuria
Hypogonadism
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2018
    Did an excellent job explaining procedure and what would be the anticipated results as far the procedure was concerned.
    Paul — Jul 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215182662
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumenthal works at Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinic in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Blumenthal’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

