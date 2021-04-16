Dr. Kevin Bockhold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bockhold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bockhold, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Bockhold, MD
Dr. Kevin Bockhold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL.
Dr. Bockhold's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3S517 Winfield Rd Ste A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 836-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bockhold has been my Neurologist for several years. He is a brilliant physician who is very thorough, gentle, kind and compassionate. He put my fears of more serious conditions to rest and monitors my health carefully. Best neuro care I've had. I highly recommend him. His staff is also wonderful; they are all very kind and professional. The nurses have advocated for me with insurance issues several times, and done so cheerfully. A visit to this office is always pleasant.
About Dr. Kevin Bockhold, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bockhold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bockhold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bockhold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bockhold has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bockhold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bockhold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bockhold.
