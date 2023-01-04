See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (206)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD

Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Bonner works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Young Institute
    5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 490-4802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Meniscal Allograft Transplant Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 206 ratings
    Patient Ratings (206)
    5 Star
    (198)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonner?

    Jan 04, 2023
    Always great!
    Jan Pagels — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonner to family and friends

    Dr. Bonner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376572883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Hospital For Special Surgery / Cornell University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonner works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bonner’s profile.

    Dr. Bonner has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    206 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.