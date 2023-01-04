Overview of Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD

Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bonner works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.