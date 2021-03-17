Overview of Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD

Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Jefferson Hospital, Meadville Medical Center, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Bordeau works at St. Clair Medical Group Urology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Weirton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.