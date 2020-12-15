See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD

Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Bowman works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowman's Office Locations

    Blue Ridge Office
    2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Raleigh Ophthalmology
    34 Healthpark Way Ste 102, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400
    Clayton Office
    11618 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste 204, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Health
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225299829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Keratitis, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

