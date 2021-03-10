Overview of Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD

Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, North Smithfield, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.