Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University Hospital
Dr. Boykin works at
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
AMAZING-GGGGG hospital staff and doctor! I recommend 1,000+ % :)
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1710909163
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boykin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.
