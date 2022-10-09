See All Pediatric Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD

Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University Hospital

Dr. Boykin works at Pediatric Surgical Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Boykin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgical Associates
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Bronchogenic Cyst Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malrotation Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Ovarian Torsion Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1710909163
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
