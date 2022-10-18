Dr. Kevin Braat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Braat, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Braat, MD
Dr. Kevin Braat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Dr. Braat works at
Dr. Braat's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead400 Old Country Rd Ste 16, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-8050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Braat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Otolaryngology
- Univ Penn
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braat has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Braat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braat.
