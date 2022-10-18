Overview of Dr. Kevin Braat, MD

Dr. Kevin Braat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.



Dr. Braat works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.